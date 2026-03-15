Fear Spreads Through Basij and Revolutionary Guard Ranks in Tehran

Omid Habibinia paints a picture of a regime growing jumpy in its own capital, where checkpoints meant to project control are now spreading fear among the very forces assigned to man them. In this account, Israeli strikes on Basij and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps checkpoints in Tehran are not just hitting targets. They are rattling morale, shaking confidence, and exposing cracks in the system.

At the center of the story is an audio recording said to capture a Basij commander speaking to forces in one district of Tehran. His message is blunt: do not panic, do not flee, and do not abandon your post when Israeli drones appear overhead. Yet the need to say that at all tells its own story. According to one Tehran resident cited in the report, more Basij members have recently failed to report for duty out of fear of being targeted.

The details are striking. In the recording, the commander reportedly identifies the drone as a Heron TP and warns that fighter jets and drones are being used not only to strike but also to locate concentrations of military personnel. His instructions are revealing: switch off phones, hide in civilian sites such as schools and mosques, and reposition quickly when drones are heard. That is less the language of swagger than the language of survival.

Habibinia’s article also captures the wider atmosphere in Tehran: state media theatrics, senior officials appearing in public under tense conditions, explosions interrupting high-profile events, blocked virtual private networks, jammed satellite channels, and residents cut off from warnings about incoming strikes. Add in reports of Basij and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces firing on celebrating civilians after the announced death of Ali Khamenei, and the portrait darkens further. This is not just a city under attack. It is a city where the state fears both the sky above and the street below.

Near the end, Omid Habibinia brings the story back to the streets, where armed vehicles, harsher threats against protesters, and fresh reports of checkpoint strikes suggest a regime trying to prove it still holds the reins. Read the full article and watch the video report for the full texture of a capital where fear is now traveling in both directions.