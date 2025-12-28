Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Fearing a US-Israel Strike, Iranian-Backed Factions Talk Disarmament—Skeptics See a Rebrand
Iraqi Shiite militia groups organize a military parade as part of the World Quds Day events in Baghdad, Iraq, March 28, 2025. (Ahmed Labib/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Fearing a US-Israel Strike, Iranian-Backed Factions Talk Disarmament—Skeptics See a Rebrand

Steven Ganot
12/28/2025

In Baghdad, the word of the week is “disarm”—but in Iraq, words have a habit of arriving faster than weapons ever leave. Reporting for The Media Line, Hudhaifa Ebrahim describes a sudden public turn: roughly 90% of Iranian-backed Iraqi armed factions say they are ready to surrender their weapons and accept the state’s monopoly on arms. Two groups, the al-Nujaba Movement and Iraqi Hezbollah, draw a hard line, saying they will not disarm until “the last occupier leaves Arab lands.”

A journalist close to Iraq’s ruling coalition, Hamid al-Maliki, says a powerful coordination committee is being formed to oversee handovers of medium and heavy weapons and drones, “without exception,” backed by guidance from Iraq’s top Shiite religious authority. Iraqi researcher Dr. Suad al-Qaisi argues the pivot is driven by fear of an Israeli-American strike, plus rising US pressure tied to the National Defense Authorization Act and a “publicly verifiable” disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration process.

History complicates the promise. Past efforts produced splinters, rearmament, and loyalty that stayed with commanders even after fighters entered official forces—seen in clashes between Shiite factions in 2022. A leader in Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq even floats a Ministry of the Popular Mobilization Forces to fold armed power into the state on paper.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Then there’s the hardware. Official Iraqi figures once put weapons outside state control at 15 million; former officers warn of 30 million light arms and at least 200,000 heavy weapons, with caches that may never be declared. An Iraqi Prime Minister’s office source says weapons would be routed to the Iraqi Air Force, Ministry of Interior, and Ministry of Defense—but skeptics fear symbolic handovers, secret stockpiles, and political bargaining. For the full picture, read Ebrahim’s complete report.

Mideast Daily News
Ali al-Sistani
disarmament process
Hudhaifa Ebrahim
Iraqi Hezbollah
Popular Mobilization Forces
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods