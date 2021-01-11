Fearing Facebook’s Foul Play, Famous Follower Forced to Flee For Freer Fields

The Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp on Sunday lost a prominent user, after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced he was quitting the popular app because of its updated and controversial privacy policy. The Turkish alternative to WhatsApp, called BiP, which the president said he would migrate to, gained over 1.2 million users in the past 24 hours, as more and more people leave WhatsApp for fears of privacy invasion. The new terms of use, which will come into effect on February 8, will enable the app to share its users’ data with parent company Facebook and its other subsidiaries such as Instagram and Messenger. The sweeping change is believed to be an attempt by Facebook to consolidate its assets and make it harder on authorities to break up the conglomerate, as last month US regulators filed landmark antitrust lawsuits against the company. If successful, Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook will be able to monetize WhatsApp, allowing businesses to contact users and sell products via the platform.