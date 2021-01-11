This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Fearing Facebook’s Foul Play, Famous Follower Forced to Flee For Freer Fields
(Pixabay)
Mideast Daily News
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Whatsapp
privacy issues

Fearing Facebook’s Foul Play, Famous Follower Forced to Flee For Freer Fields

Uri Cohen
01/11/2021

The Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp on Sunday lost a prominent user, after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced he was quitting the popular app because of its updated and controversial privacy policy. The Turkish alternative to WhatsApp, called BiP, which the president said he would migrate to, gained over 1.2 million users in the past 24 hours, as more and more people leave WhatsApp for fears of privacy invasion. The new terms of use, which will come into effect on February 8, will enable the app to share its users’ data with parent company Facebook and its other subsidiaries such as Instagram and Messenger. The sweeping change is believed to be an attempt by Facebook to consolidate its assets and make it harder on authorities to break up the conglomerate, as last month US regulators filed landmark antitrust lawsuits against the company. If successful, Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook will be able to monetize WhatsApp, allowing businesses to contact users and sell products via the platform.

This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.