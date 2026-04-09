Felice Friedson: Iran’s War Strategy Treats Its Own People as Disposable

Felice Friedson’s opinion piece argues that the central moral question in the Iran war is not whether President Donald Trump acted forcefully, but why the Iranian regime’s treatment of its own people is not drawing equal outrage. In Friedson’s telling, Tehran has crossed every line that civilized states claim to defend, from using civilians as shields around strategic sites to brutalizing wounded protesters and the medical workers who try to help them.

The piece frames the conflict as a clash between two value systems: one that prizes human life and one that treats it as expendable. Friedson points to Iran’s long record of backing violence against Americans, citing roughly 1,000 US deaths over four decades, including more than 800 service members and civilians in major attacks and militia operations. She also links Iran’s conduct to the tactics used by Hamas, arguing that the use of civilians as cover is part of a familiar regional pattern.

A temporary pause brokered by Pakistan is presented less as a breakthrough than as a fragile timeout in a war still spilling across borders. Even as a two-week halt took shape, missile fire reportedly continued toward Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, while Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar were intercepting projectiles. Friedson warns that any agreement that leaves untouched Iran’s role in arming Hezbollah, threatening shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb, and terrorizing its own population will rest on sand, not stone.

President Trump is portrayed as blunt and confrontational, but also as a leader who has spoken directly to Iranians and declared American support for them. Friedson argues that the coming days will show whether diplomacy can produce something real or merely delay another round of bloodshed.

Near the end, Friedson returns to her core claim: no lasting peace can emerge unless the sanctity of life is treated as the starting point, not a footnote. Read the full opinion piece for the sharper moral case she is making and the broader regional stakes she sees behind the ceasefire talk.