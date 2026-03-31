Felice Friedson Tests IWI’s Arbel System as Drone Combat Reshapes the Battlefield

Israel Weapon Industries is betting that the future of anti-drone warfare may not require a whole new weapon, but a smarter version of one soldiers already carry. In this vivid dispatch, Felice Friedson visits the company’s headquarters and firing range to examine Arbel, a computerized trigger system designed to help troops fire rapid, better-timed follow-up shots at fast-moving threats such as small tactical drones.

As Friedson reports, IWI’s pitch is simple: drones are cheap, increasingly common, and often hard to hit in the few seconds soldiers have to react. Semion, the company’s director for Europe, says Arbel keeps the first shot mechanical and familiar, then uses computing power from the second round onward to time additional shots based on the shooter’s stability and movement. The goal is to raise the odds of landing multiple hits without forcing troops to swap weapons, retrain from scratch, or buy special ammunition.

The article’s strongest moments come when theory turns physical. Friedson writes in the first person about visiting the “expansive and sophisticated headquarters” and trying the system herself at IWI’s range. Her account gives the piece a useful sense of texture: the rifle still feels like an AR-15, but the rhythm changes once the shooter keeps the trigger back and lets the system manage the follow-up cadence. That blend of familiarity and machine assistance is the heart of IWI’s sales argument.

Semion claims the system has downed drones at distances of up to 450 meters by day and about 250 meters at night, though he also concedes that visibility remains the real limit. He argues that Arbel’s real advantage is cost and speed, with interceptions taking two to three seconds and costing roughly $10 to $20 in standard 5.56 ammunition. Friedson notes that IWI sees rising demand in Europe and says the company expects engagement with as many as 40% to 50% of European countries in 2026. For readers tracking how war is reshaping infantry doctrine one trigger pull at a time, Friedson’s full article is worth reading, and the accompanying video report is worth watching, too.