Feliks the Eagle Returns to Serbia After Middle East Trafficking Ordeal

A year-old eastern imperial eagle named Feliks returned to Serbia on June 22 after being captured by poachers in Syria, trafficked across the region, rescued through a cross-border effort involving Lebanese bird protectors and refugees, and flown home aboard a Serbian military transport plane.

For a bird, Feliks has already lived through a plot too tangled for most spy thrillers: migration, disappearance, smugglers, a Lebanon-Syria border crossing, regional war, and finally quarantine in a zoo in northern Serbia before conservationists try to send him back into the wild.

Feliks began his first migration last August after Serbian experts fitted him with a tracking device. He flew from Serbia through North Macedonia, Greece, Turkey, and Syria before his signal vanished in late October. At first, conservationists hoped the transmitter had failed. The truth was worse: He had been trapped and offered for sale through illegal wildlife networks.

“It’s getting worse year after year, season after season, day after day,” said Michel Sawan, head of the Lebanese Association for Migratory Birds, who helped coordinate the rescue. “We can actually barely believe … the mission was done successfully.”

The eastern imperial eagle, a powerful bird of prey with a wingspan of up to 6 feet, is protected in Serbia. Its recovery there has become a small conservation victory. The country’s population had fallen to one breeding pair in 2017 before work by the Bird Protection and Study Society of Serbia and European Union-backed efforts helped raise the number to 29 breeding pairs.

Feliks’ return was anything but straightforward. After being sold into Lebanon and then back into Syria, he was recovered through Sawan’s network. Fighting and weather complicated efforts to move him, before refugees carried him across the Nahr al-Kabir River into Lebanon in a potato sack.

From Beirut, the bird still needed a way home. Three attempts failed before Serbian troops serving with the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Lebanon helped arrange his flight.

Feliks will spend 21 days in quarantine, receive a new transmitter, and, if all goes well, return to the skies. For now, Serbia’s wayward eagle is home—ruffled, rescued, and carrying a migration story with far too many humans in it.