Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Taliban Leaders Tell Female Kabul Municipal Employees to Stay Home
Rahila Talash, 27, weeps as she joins fellow protesters that are marching through the Dashti-E-Barchi neighborhood, a day after the Taliban announced their new all-male interim government with no representation for women and ethnic minority groups, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sept. 8, 2021. (Marcus Yam/ Los Angeles Times via Getty)
Mideast Daily News
Afghanistan
Taliban
women
Kabul

Taliban Leaders Tell Female Kabul Municipal Employees to Stay Home

Marcy Oster
09/19/2021

Female city employees in the Afghan capital Kabul were told on Sunday to stay home – indefinitely – by the new Taliban government. The only women who were told that they could return to their jobs are those that cannot be replaced by men, The Associated Press reported. So much for the Taliban’s promise when they took over Afghanistan that “women are going to be very active within our society, within our framework.” That framework apparently precludes women from working, something the Taliban prohibited women from doing when they ran the country in the 1990s, along with keeping women from school and from appearing in public. The order for women to not report for work came after the Taliban on Friday closed the Women’s Affairs Ministry, and opened a ministry for the “propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice,” which will impose Islamic law. Meanwhile, girls in middle school and high school were ordered to stay home from school, while boys returned to school over the weekend.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.