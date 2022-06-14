The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Hebrew University Awards Honorary Doctorate to Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino
American filmmaker Quentin Tarantino displays his honorary doctorate alongside Hebrew University President Asher Cohen, left, and HU Rector Barak Medina, right.
Mideast Daily News

Hebrew University Awards Honorary Doctorate to Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino

The Media Line Staff
06/14/2022

American movie director and producer Quentin Tarantino can now add the title doctor to his list of achievements. Tarantino received an honorary doctorate degree – Doctor Philosophiae Honoris Causa – from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem at a festive ceremony on Monday night, alongside 287 HU doctoral students. Tarantino, who created cult classic films such as Pulp Fiction and Inglourious Basterds, was awarded the honorary degree “in recognition of his critically acclaimed cinematic success as a writer, director, and actor; honoring his 10 blockbuster movies and numerous Academy Awards, BAFTA Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and the Palme d’Or award; in admiration of the scope of his artistic vision, creating films that span genres, historical periods, and themes; and in tribute to his strong ties to Israel through his wife Daniella, and for making Israel his second home.” Tarantino splits his time between Beverly Hills, California, and Tel Aviv. His son Leo was born in Israel, where he spent a year after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.