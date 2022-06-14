Hebrew University Awards Honorary Doctorate to Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino

American movie director and producer Quentin Tarantino can now add the title doctor to his list of achievements. Tarantino received an honorary doctorate degree – Doctor Philosophiae Honoris Causa – from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem at a festive ceremony on Monday night, alongside 287 HU doctoral students. Tarantino, who created cult classic films such as Pulp Fiction and Inglourious Basterds, was awarded the honorary degree “in recognition of his critically acclaimed cinematic success as a writer, director, and actor; honoring his 10 blockbuster movies and numerous Academy Awards, BAFTA Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and the Palme d’Or award; in admiration of the scope of his artistic vision, creating films that span genres, historical periods, and themes; and in tribute to his strong ties to Israel through his wife Daniella, and for making Israel his second home.” Tarantino splits his time between Beverly Hills, California, and Tel Aviv. His son Leo was born in Israel, where he spent a year after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.