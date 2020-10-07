Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Fingers Point Everywhere as Syrian Blast Kills 18
A victim of Tuesday’s truck bomb in northern Syria is brought to a hospital. (Mustafa Bathis/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Syria
truck bomb
Aleppo Province
Turkey
PKK
Middle East

Fingers Point Everywhere as Syrian Blast Kills 18

Uri Cohen
10/07/2020

At least 18 people were killed on Tuesday and more than 80 wounded, some in serious condition, in a truck blast that occurred in the Turkish-controlled town of Al-Bab in northwestern Syria. No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion, the most recent in a string of such attacks in the Aleppo region, which until 2017 was under the control of Islamic State. On Sunday, two civilians were killed and seven more wounded in a checkpoint explosion in the same area. Turkey’s state news agency blamed Tuesday’s attack on the Kurdish PKK group, which for years has battled Ankara’s forces in Syria and Turkey itself in an effort to gain autonomy. No other sources confirmed Ankara’s claim.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.