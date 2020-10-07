Fingers Point Everywhere as Syrian Blast Kills 18

At least 18 people were killed on Tuesday and more than 80 wounded, some in serious condition, in a truck blast that occurred in the Turkish-controlled town of Al-Bab in northwestern Syria. No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion, the most recent in a string of such attacks in the Aleppo region, which until 2017 was under the control of Islamic State. On Sunday, two civilians were killed and seven more wounded in a checkpoint explosion in the same area. Turkey’s state news agency blamed Tuesday’s attack on the Kurdish PKK group, which for years has battled Ankara’s forces in Syria and Turkey itself in an effort to gain autonomy. No other sources confirmed Ankara’s claim.