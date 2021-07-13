Protecting Truth During Tension

Fire Engulfs Iraqi Hospital COVID Unit, Killing at Least 66
An aerial picture shows the damage after a massive fire overnight sweeps through the coronavirus ward of Al-Hussein Hospital in Nasiriyah, Iraq, July 13, 2021. (Asaad Niazi/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Fire
Hospital
Nasiriyah
Iraq
Safety
coronavirus ward

Fire Engulfs Iraqi Hospital COVID Unit, Killing at Least 66

Steven Ganot
07/13/2021

Distraught relatives streamed to Al-Hussein Teaching Hospital in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah Tuesday morning, searching for the remains of loved ones who could not escape the blaze that broke out Monday in the hospital’s coronavirus ward, killing at least 66 people and injuring more than 100. The direct cause of the fire in the 70-bed war is unclear, but officials mentioned the possibility of an electrical short circuit igniting an oxygen tank, resulting in an explosion. The real blame, say many of the bereaved relatives, as well as medical personnel, is lax and poor enforced safety standards, mismanagement and neglect by the Dhi Qar provincial government and the federal government in Baghdad. A fire that broke out under similar circumstances just three months ago in the COVID ward of Baghdad’s Ibn al-Khateeb Hospital killed at least 82 people. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi ordered the suspension and arrest of the directors of Dhi Qar Governorate’s Health Department, Nasiriyah’s civil defense force, and the hospital.

