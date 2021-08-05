Firefighters Extinguish Deadly Wildfire at Turkish Power Plant

A wildfire in that threatened Kemerköy power station in southwestern Turkey has been extinguished, Turkish authorities said on Thursday. Workers at the power station and residents of the surrounding area, in Muğla Province, were evacuated on Wednesday, some of them by ship, as the fire spread across the region and entered the grounds of the coal-fired plant. More than 150 wildfires, described by President Tayyip Erdoğan as the worst in the country’s history, have broken out in the last nine days across 17 provinces in southern Turkey, killing eight people, destroying vast areas of forest and forcing the residents of dozens of villages to flee and thousands of tourists to be evacuated from their hotels. Record-high temperatures and strong winds have exacerbated the fires in Turkey, as well as neighboring Greece.