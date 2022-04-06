Fireworks Canceled for Israel’s Independence Day Ceremony Over Soldiers’ PTSD

Israel’s national Independence Day ceremony held at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem will go forward without a fireworks display this year, in a nod to Israeli servicemen who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. For those soldiers, Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper said during his announcement on Wednesday, fireworks bring back memories of gunfire, terror attacks, and battle. Instead of fireworks, a performance including drums will be presented. Tropper called on local municipalities to scrap their fireworks as well. It is the first national Independence Day ceremony to be held with a full audience of thousands in two years, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Tropper also announced that. In an effort to keep politics out of the ceremony, the prime minister will not be invited to speak or even share a video greeting. Israel will mark its Independence Day on May 4.