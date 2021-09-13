First Responders in Israel Save Residents Just Before Building Collapses

A mass-casualty event was narrowly averted on Saturday in Holon, Israel, a city just south of Tel Aviv, when firefighters evacuated 32 families from an apartment building they said was in danger of collapse. Residents had called the Fire and Rescue Services after hearing a loud noise and noticing that their front doors were jammed as if the frames had been misaligned and that cracks were developing in the walls. The emergency services made a quick evaluation and got the people out, though they had no time to take anything but the clothes on their backs. A day later, the building came down with a crash. The residents, who include young families and Holocaust survivors, are staying with relatives, have found accommodations at a local hotel, or are sleeping on the floor of a community center, with mattresses and sleeping bags provided by the municipality. It remains unclear why the building crumbled, or what long-term solution will be found for the now homeless residents.

