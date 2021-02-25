Fish Taken Off Menu by Israeli Government 

Israel’s health ministry on Wednesday issued a decree banning the sale of seafood from the Mediterranean, one week after the country’s shores were hit with the largest oil spill in its history. According to the ordinance, the distribution of fish and other seafood is prohibited until further notice, as the ministry awaits the results of its inspection of fish samples to ensure there is no risk of contamination. The ban, which is expected to last several days, is likely to further injure the already hurting fishing industry in Israel, after a year of consecutive, unending closures which have driven profits way down. Last week, approximately 160 km of Israel’s coastline was covered in thick black tar, causing severe environmental damage to local plant and animal life. The cause of the unprecedented disaster is believed to be an oil spill from a yet unidentified tanker.