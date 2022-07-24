The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Flash Floods in Southern Iran Kill at Least 21
A picture obtained by AFP from the Iranian news agency Tasnim on July 23, 2022, shows people in a boat reaching a man in a river, after flooding caused by heavy rainfall in southern Iran's Estahban county, that reportedly killed at least 21 people. (Mohammad Ali Mohammadi/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Iran
Flooding
Drought

Flash Floods in Southern Iran Kill at Least 21

The Media Line Staff
07/24/2022

Flash floods in southern Iran have killed at least 21 people. The weekend floods were the worst in the city of Estahban, where the water level of the Roudbal river rose quickly due to heavy rainfall, submerging at least 15 cars. Video footage of the floods showed parents frantically trying to rescue their children from the submerged vehicles. Some 150 emergency responders and a rescue helicopter were working to rescue people in Estahban, where many families had headed to the banks of the river to escape the extreme heat. At least 55 people were rescued. The heavy rains that led to the flooding began on Friday afternoon; because Iran has been suffering from serious drought, the hard, sunbaked earth was unable to absorb the falling rain. This is not the first time that southern Iran has experienced heavy flooding. In 2019, at least 76 people died due to such floods. Ironically, demonstrations in recent months in southwestern and central Iran have taken place against the drying up of rivers in the area and the inability of the government to deal with the ramifications of the damaging drought. Meanwhile,  heavy rainfall led to flash floods and the collapse of a building in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, which together killed 10 people, including four children.

 

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.