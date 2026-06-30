Flight Shortage Slows Israel’s Tourism Comeback Despite Strong Visitor Interest

Gabriel Colodro reports that Israel’s tourism problem is not a lack of desire but a lack of seats. Tourism Ministry Director General Michael Izhakov says demand remains strong after years of war, aviation disruption, and grim international coverage, but limited flights and high fares are slowing the return of foreign visitors.

The diagnosis is blunt: People still want to come, but getting to Israel has become harder and more expensive. Airlines pulled back during repeated security escalations, prices rose, and travel planning became a gamble. Izhakov says the country has hotel capacity, active tourist areas, and room for visitors. The bottleneck is the flight schedule, not the hotel lobby.

That is why Israel has launched its new “I AM ISRAEL” campaign in the United States, aimed at Jewish, evangelical Christian, and other pro-Israel travelers who already feel connected to the country. The 20 million-shekel campaign includes video series, more than 30 social media clips, and placements on platforms including Hulu, Disney+, YouTube, Meta, and iHeartRadio. The ministry is not trying to win over hostile audiences. Izhakov puts it plainly: “Right now, we are dealing with those who love us.”

The numbers explain the urgency. About 400,000 tourists from the United States visited Israel in 2025, roughly one-third of all visitors, compared with nearly 1 million Americans in 2019 and more than 1 million in 2023. Tourism officials hope the campaign will shape fall, winter, and religious-season bookings once more flights return and prices ease.

The story also shows how domestic tourism has kept the industry alive. Israelis have filled hotels, supported restaurants, and helped guides and local businesses survive while incoming tourism lagged. The ministry plans another 20 million shekels for domestic tourism initiatives, including efforts to revive slower seasons and help the battered north.

Colodro’s full report is worth reading because it captures the industry’s strange postwar reality: Israel says it is open, tourists still care, hotels are ready, and the biggest missing piece may be a plane ticket. Colodro shows a tourism sector asking its friends abroad not just to remember Israel, but to come.