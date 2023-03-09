Donate
Forbes Summit in UAE Honors Ukraine’s First Lady on Int’l Women’s Day
First lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska (R) poses after receiving the Torch of Freedom Award with chair of the 30/50 Summit Mika Brzezinski (L) and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (C) on stage at the Forbes 30/50 Summit International Women's Day Awards Gala 2023 on March 8, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Francois Nel/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Olena Zelenska
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
Forbes
Hillary Clinton

Steven Ganot
03/09/2023

Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska visited the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday for International Women’s Day, where she expressed her support for her nation’s people and applauded their resilience amid the ongoing war with Russia. Speaking at the Forbes 30/50 Summit, Zelenska described the role of first ladies and gentlemen as a real power that can continue to change the world.

Zelenska’s visit comes at a time when the UAE remains one of the few direct routes out of Moscow, for both those fleeing conscription and for wealthy Russians looking to park their money in a country with access to Western financial markets. While the UAE remains open to Russia, it has voted against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations and has donated humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the war began. Zelenska’s husband, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has also held multiple calls with UAE leader President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During her visit, Zelenska met with Sheikh Mohammed, who pledged $4 million to her foundation to go toward the construction of orphanages. Sheikh Mohammed reiterated the UAE’s commitment to the people of Ukraine through ongoing humanitarian aid while stressing the importance of international and regional efforts aimed at reaching a political solution to re-establish security, stability, and peace.

Zelenska has taken on a more prominent role in promoting Ukraine since the war began. She has met with US first lady Jill Biden and has traveled across the world, meeting with leaders and addressing the United Nations.

On Wednesday night, Zelenska received the summit’s Torch of Freedom Award, which was presented to her by Hillary Clinton, the former US presidential candidate, secretary of state, and first lady. Clinton praised her for being “a forceful advocate for her people.”

