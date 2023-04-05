Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Iran To Meet in Beijing as Diplomatic Rapprochement Continues

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iran will meet in Beijing on Thursday, media in both countries reported on Wednesday, as the two countries move forward with reestablishing diplomatic ties. The meeting between Saudi Arabia’s Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Iran’s Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will be the first formal meeting between the two countries’ most senior diplomats in more than seven years. During a phone call last month to mark the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the two diplomats agreed to hold a bilateral meeting soon to pave the way for the reopening of embassies and consulates between the two countries. Earlier in April, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to reenter diplomatic relations after seven years in a Chinese-brokered deal that could change the face of the region. Two Gulf nations have been battling it out for regional supremacy and fought a proxy war in Yemen.