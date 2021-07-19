Foreign Ministers To Meet in Morocco After 20-Year Halt in Visits

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita will host Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in September. The main purpose of the visit will be to inaugurate the Israeli diplomatic mission there, but high on the agenda is working to deepen the thaw in relations between the two nations. Morocco agreed to normalize relations with Israel at the time of the Abraham Accords one year ago, but Rabat made it clear that its situation with the Jewish state falls outside the framework of the group of agreements. The last time an Israeli foreign minister visited Morocco was in 2003. The Israelis have said their preference is to open a full embassy in Rabat, but for the time being, it will have to settle for the mission.