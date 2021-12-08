Foreign Parents of Pregnant Israelis Can Now Visit Despite Entry Ban

The foreign parents of pregnant Israeli residents will be allowed to enter the country up to a week before the baby’s due date. The parents of expectant fathers will not be permitted entry, however, the Jerusalem Post reported. Currently all foreign visitors are barred from the country in an effort to prevent the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, with some exceptions including all first-degree relatives of a couple ahead of their wedding, and the parents of a bar/bat mitzvah boy or girl, parents of lone soldiers and national service volunteers, and parents of children who are about to get drafted in the army. The decision by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked to allow the parents of pregnant women to enter the country comes on the heels of a video produced through Yad L’Olim, a nonprofit organization that helps immigrants to Israel navigate government bureaucracy, released over the weekend that questions why dozens of contestants for the Miss Universe beauty pageant – and their entourages – were allowed to enter the country while the families of olim, or immigrants to Israel, have been kept out. “My mother is also beautiful,” each visibly pregnant woman says in the video. “Can she come for the birth?” The new policy is set to go into effect on Sunday. All of those entering the country must be vaccinated and follow quarantine requirements.