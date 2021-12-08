This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Foreign Parents of Pregnant Israelis Can Now Visit Despite Entry Ban
Illustrative photo (Mikhail TereshchenkoTASS via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
coronavirus
entry
Ayelet Shaked
immigrants
Israel

Foreign Parents of Pregnant Israelis Can Now Visit Despite Entry Ban

Marcy Oster
12/08/2021

The foreign parents of pregnant Israeli residents will be allowed to enter the country up to a week before the baby’s due date. The parents of expectant fathers will not be permitted entry, however, the Jerusalem Post reported. Currently all foreign visitors are barred from the country in an effort to prevent the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, with some exceptions including all first-degree relatives of a couple ahead of their wedding, and the parents of a bar/bat mitzvah boy or girl, parents of lone soldiers and national service volunteers, and parents of children who are about to get drafted in the army. The decision by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked to allow the parents of pregnant women to enter the country comes on the heels of a video produced through Yad L’Olim, a nonprofit organization that helps immigrants to Israel navigate government bureaucracy, released over the weekend that questions why dozens of contestants for the Miss Universe beauty pageant – and their entourages – were allowed to enter the country while the families of olim, or immigrants to Israel, have been kept out. “My mother is also beautiful,” each visibly pregnant woman says in the video. “Can she come for the birth?” The new policy is set to go into effect on Sunday. All of those entering the country must be vaccinated and follow quarantine requirements.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.