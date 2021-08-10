Protecting Truth During Tension

Forest Fires in Algeria Kill 7, Injure 2
Charred trees remain in the wake of a wildfire in Tizi Ouzou, one of the most populous cities in Algeria's Kabylie region, on Aug. 10, 2021. (Ryan Kramdi/AFP via Getty Images)
Forest Fires in Algeria Kill 7, Injure 2

Steven Ganot
08/10/2021

At least seven people have been killed and two seriously injured in Algeria as 19 forest fires broke out in 14 provinces across the country, the civil defense authority said on Tuesday. Firefighters are battling several blazes threatening residents in Tizi Ouzou province, located about 150 kilometers east of the capital, Algiers. Residents whose homes were destroyed or who have been evacuated ahead of the fires are being housed in local schools. Meanwhile, rain has brought some relief to Turkey, where firefighters have been battling deadly wildfires for 11 days. In Greece, thousands of residents were forced to evacuate their homes as firefighters battled enormous wildfires raging after the country experienced its worst heat wave in more than 30 years. More than 250 fires have broken out in Russia, mainly in the northeastern region of Siberia. And in the US, eight people were reported missing as flames consumed large areas of northern California. Scientists say July was the planet’s worst month for wildfires on record, and August may break that record.

