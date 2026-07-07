Former IDF Digital Soldier Warns the Online War Is Never Over

Maayan Hoffman’s profile of Rachel Lester opens with a blunt verdict from someone who has fought Israel’s public-relations war from the inside: Israel cannot win the social media battlefield. Lester, a Los Angeles native who made aliyah in 2017 and served for four years in the Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson’s Unit, tells Hoffman that Israel’s enemies are simply better at manipulating emotion online, and that the deck is stacked against anyone trying to defend Israel after October 7.

Lester’s new self-published book, Digital Warrior: Inside Israel’s Battle for the Narrative After October 7, is part memoir, part field manual, and part warning flare. She describes how she moved from filming soldiers across Israel to battling the online narrative during the 2018 Gaza border riots, helping expose Hezbollah attack tunnels, and later returning to reserve duty after the Hamas massacre. Her work after October 7 meant long days fighting bots, trolls, false reports, hostile influencers, and the unforgiving speed of social media.

The story’s strength is that Lester does not offer a sugarcoated hasbara pep talk. She says Israel can control some failures, including soldiers who post damaging material online, and should punish them severely. She also argues that Israel needs more Muslims, Ethiopians, Druze, and other diverse voices in its messaging ranks, rather than relying too heavily on a narrow cast of spokespeople.

The hardest moments come in Lester’s account of the Al Ahli Hospital explosion, when the IDF waited to verify the facts while false claims raced around the world. She says one wrong statement would have destroyed the army’s credibility. That is the curse of the digital war: lies sprint, facts limp, and the algorithm has no conscience.

Hoffman also captures the personal toll. Lester endured death threats, horrific footage, trauma, and the loneliness of defending Israel online while much of the world was not listening. Yet she keeps posting, keeps debunking, and keeps urging supporters to engage with truthful content. The full article shows the Israeli narrative war not as slogan-making, but as exhausting, necessary, and never really over.