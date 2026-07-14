Former Iranian Firebrand Reportedly Met Mossad Chief in Budapest

Israel’s Mossad secretly cultivated former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as a possible leader of a post-Islamic Republic government, arranging meetings with the onetime Holocaust denier as part of an unsuccessful, yearslong regime-change effort, according to reports published this week.

The extraordinary contacts reportedly included at least two meetings between Ahmadinejad and then-Mossad Director David Barnea in Budapest, where the Iranian politician traveled under arrangements financed or facilitated by Israeli intelligence. The discussions took place in 2024 and 2025, according to accounts citing American, Israeli, diplomatic, and intelligence sources.

The operation reportedly began taking shape in 2022, after Israeli intelligence concluded that Ahmadinejad had become alienated from Iran’s ruling establishment and might be willing to participate in an attempt to replace it. Israeli planners apparently viewed the former president’s name recognition, populist following, and credentials inside the Islamic Republic as potential assets, despite his long record of hostility toward Israel.

Ahmadinejad served as Iran’s president from 2005 to 2013. His tenure was marked by aggressive support for Iran’s nuclear program, repeated denial or minimization of the Holocaust, threats against Israel, and the violent suppression of protests following the disputed 2009 presidential election.

The reported courtship made for one of the stranger intelligence pairings in recent memory: an Israeli agency turning to a politician who had built his international reputation by attacking the Jewish state.

The plan ultimately collapsed. Reports said Ahmadinejad remained in Iran and was last seen under heavy security during funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. His current freedom of movement and relationship with Iranian authorities remain unclear.

Neither Israel nor Iran has publicly confirmed the alleged operation. The reporting offers a rare glimpse into the unconventional options Israeli officials considered as war, leadership upheaval, and internal rivalry raised the possibility of political change in Tehran.