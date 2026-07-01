Former Israeli Ambassador Michael Oren: US Political Safety Net Has Frayed

Israel’s relationship with Washington has rarely looked more brittle, and former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Oren is not reaching for the diplomatic sugar bowl. In Maayan Hoffman’s sharp account of Oren’s briefing to foreign journalists in Tel Aviv, the former ambassador argues that Israel faces a new and dangerous reality: For the first time, it may have nowhere reliable to turn in the American political system.

Oren’s warning is blunt. Israel, he says, has “lost the Democratic Party,” while Republicans are split between skeptics of Israel and figures whose first loyalty is to President Donald Trump. In the old playbook, Israel could work Congress against the White House, or the White House against Congress. That playbook, Oren says, is now gathering dust.

The stakes go far beyond Washington etiquette. Oren links Israel’s US troubles to the war in Lebanon, the future of American military aid, rising antisemitism in the Diaspora, the collapse of older assumptions about Hamas, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political survival. He argues that if Israel fails in the North, the consequences will not be tactical but existential: “If we lose the North, we lose the country.”

The piece also gives readers a layered portrait of Oren’s view of Netanyahu. He faults Netanyahu for alienating Democrats, especially through his 2015 speech to Congress against the Iran nuclear deal, but also describes him as a formidable political survivor, driven by a sense of historic mission. Oren does not let others off the hook for Oct. 7, saying the belief that Hamas was deterred was shared across Israel’s security establishment and by American officials.

Hoffman’s full report is not just another Netanyahu-will-he-or-won’t-he political piece. It is a bigger diagnosis of Israel’s strategic loneliness: a country fighting on multiple fronts, watching Diaspora communities contract, facing a more skeptical US, and trying to decide whether changing leaders would change much at all. Near the end, Hoffman leaves the reader with the harder question Oren raises: whether Israel’s next leader, whoever it is, can navigate an era in which old alliances no longer work the old way.