Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Former Israeli PM Reveals Putin’s Assurance To Not Kill Ukrainian President During War
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Wikimedia Commons)
Mideast Daily News
Naftali Bennett
Vladimir Putin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Israel
Russia
Ukraine

Former Israeli PM Reveals Putin’s Assurance To Not Kill Ukrainian President During War

Steven Ganot
02/05/2023

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin promised not to kill Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video published on Bennett’s YouTube channel.

Bennett flew to Moscow on Saturday, March 5, 2022, accompanied by his housing minister, Ze’ev Elkin, who acted as a translator and adviser, to mediate during the early days of the war. Both Bennett and Elkin are Orthodox Jews and only fly on Shabbat in emergency, life-threatening situations.

During his three-hour meeting with Putin, Bennett asked the Russian president if he intended to kill Zelenskyy and claimed that Putin replied, “I won’t kill Zelenskyy.” Bennett immediately called the Ukrainian president and informed him of Putin’s assurance. According to Bennett, Putin also agreed not to demand the disarming of Ukraine and that same weekend, Zelenskyy dropped his push for Ukraine to join NATO. Bennett added that his mediation effort was coordinated with the US.

The first anniversary of the invasion is approaching, and there have been reports that the new government led by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is conducting a policy review on its position toward the war. Netanyahu hinted at a potential policy shift in a recent interview with CNN, claiming that he was “looking into” providing Kyiv with “other kinds of aid.”

Russia warned Israel against arming Ukraine, which has strained ties between Jerusalem and Kyiv as the Ukrainians have consistently pressed Israel to provide more defense aid. However, Israel has sought to maintain a neutral stance on the war and keep channels open with both Russia and Ukraine.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.