Former Islamic Jihad leader Ramadan Shalah. (Wikimedia Commons)
Former Leader of Islamic Jihad Terror Group Buried in Syria

Charles Bybelezer
06/08/2020

The former long-term leader of the Gaza Strip-based Islamic Jihad terror group was reportedly buried in Syria on Sunday. Ramadan Shalah, who headed the Iranian proxy for more than two decades, is said to have died over the weekend in a Beirut hospital and was interred in a cemetery at the Yarmouk refugee camp on the outskirts of Damascus. Shalah had been on the US’s “most wanted list,” with Washington having offered a $5 million bounty for information leading to his arrest. He was formally replaced in 2018 by his second in command, Ziad al-Nakhalah, who during Sunday’s funeral procession was quoted as saying: “We pledge to continue the route of resistance until we liberate Palestine with the allies in Syria, Iran and Hizbullah.” Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas praised Shalah and lamented the loss of “a great national figure.” According to reports, Israel refused to allow his body to be transferred to Gaza for burial.

