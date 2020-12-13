You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
We're an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency.
We're counting on your support now to sustain our operations.

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Former Lebanon Prime Minister’s Assassin Sentenced to Life in Prison in Absentia
Ayyah case information sheet. (Special Tribunal for Lebanon)
Mideast Daily News
Assassination
Hizbullah
sentencing
Lebanon
The Hague
Rafic Hariri

Former Lebanon Prime Minister’s Assassin Sentenced to Life in Prison in Absentia

Uri Cohen
12/13/2020

Salim Jamil Ayyash, the man convicted in August of the murder of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri, was sentenced to five terms of life imprisonment by a special Lebanese tribunal on Friday. Ayyash, who was tried in absentia and is still at large, was found guilty of killing Hariri and committing a terrorist act, after his 2005 bombing in Beirut led to the deaths of the former prime minister and 21 others, and the injury of over 220 people. The court, operating from The Hague, reserved harsh words for the Lebanese Hizbullah organization, regarded by the European Union, the United States and Israel as a terrorist group and believed to be behind the assassination. “In my view, a strong inference is available from [Hizbullah’s public support for Ayyash] as to who has been shielding him from justice for all of these years,” the presiding judge wrote. Hariri’s assassination sent Lebanon into what was then its worst crisis in decades, setting off years of confrontation between rival political and sectarian factions.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.