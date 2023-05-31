Donate
Former Mossad Agent Identified in Fatal Italian Boat Accident, Stirs Speculation of Intelligence Meeting
Fire brigade and scuba divers perform recovery operations after a boat capsizes on Lake Maggiore in Italy, May 29, 2023. (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)
Steven Ganot
05/31/2023

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) of Israel confirmed Wednesday that Erez Shimoni, one of the four fatalities in the capsizing of a houseboat on Italy’s Lake Maggiore Sunday evening, was a former Mossad operative. Israeli authorities have yet to officially confirm Shimoni’s identity. The PMO’s statement emphasized Shimoni’s dedicated service to Israel’s security and said that further details were confidential. Shimoni’s body was returned to Israel for burial.

Italian boat captain Claudio Carminati, currently suspected of negligent homicide, reported no weather warning before the boat capsized. The boat, carrying 23 passengers and two crew members, exceeded its legal capacity of 15.

Investigations have triggered conjecture regarding the passengers’ identities and the meeting’s purpose. Italy’s security service confirmed that two deceased passengers were its employees, participating in a “convivial meeting” to celebrate a birthday. However, some media outlets suggested the event was a working meeting of intelligence agents from Italy and Israel.

A private jet known to be used by the Israeli government reportedly flew from Tel Aviv to Milan on Monday morning and quickly returned to Israel with 10 other Israelis who were on the cruise, fueling more speculation.

