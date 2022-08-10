The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Former Twitter Employee Convicted in US of Spying for Saudi Arabia
(Twitter)
Mideast Daily News
Saudi Arabia
spying

Former Twitter Employee Convicted in US of Spying for Saudi Arabia

The Media Line Staff
08/10/2022

A former Twitter employee was convicted in United States federal court of spying for Saudi Arabia. Ahmad Abouammo, who is a US citizen, was convicted on Tuesday in San Francisco of failing to register with the US government as an agent for Saudi Arabia. It is the first time that Saudi Arabia has been accused of spying in the US. Abouammo is the former media partnership manager for Twitter’s Middle East region. Prosecutors told jurors that Abouammo sold Twitter user information for hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and an expensive watch in late 2014 and early 2015; shortly after, he quit Twitter. A second former Twitter employee, Ali Alzabarah, is alleged to have worked with Abouammo in getting private information on accounts putting up posts critical of the Saudi regime. Prosecutors accused the men of being hired by Saudi officials between late 2014 and early the following year to get private information on the holders of the anti-Saudi accounts. They used their credentials to obtain email addresses, phone numbers, birth dates and other private data to identify people behind the anonymous Twitter accounts, over 6,000 of them, according to prosecutors. Alzabarah also is wanted on a charge of failing to register in the United States as an agent of a foreign government.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.