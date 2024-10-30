Former US Envoy Friedman: American Foreign Policy Shifts Fuel Middle East Conflict

In an interview with Felice Friedson, former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman argues that the US’s policy shifts, including lifting sanctions on Iran, have destabilized the Middle East, emboldening Iran’s proxies like Hamas. Friedman suggests that the Biden Administration’s shift away from strict alignment with Israel weakens alliances established under former President Donald Trump’s Abraham Accords. He also describes his new book, One Jewish State, which presents a one-state solution with Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria as a path for lasting peace, aimed at influencing Israel’s political left. Friedman believes Israeli sovereignty benefits Palestinians more than self-governance, citing economic and social opportunities Arabs have under Israeli administration. He also criticizes the current administration for delaying critical arms to Israel, calling it “entirely political.”

Friedman, noting US political stakes, asserts that policies perceived as unsupportive of Israel could cost Democrats votes in key states like Michigan. He affirms his willingness to serve again under a Trump Administration, aiming to restore “American credibility” globally and secure stability in the Middle East. To learn more about Friedman’s perspectives on US-Israel relations and his political aspirations, read the print article and view the full interview.