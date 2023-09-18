Four PKK Fighters, Including Senior Member, Killed in Turkish Drone Attack in Iraq

A Turkish drone strike in northern Iraq on Sunday killed a senior member and three armed fighters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), according to a statement from the Counter-Terrorism Service of Iraq’s semiautonomous Kurdistan region. The drone targeted a vehicle at 3 pm local time in the Chalmir area of Sinjar Mountain, situated roughly 75 miles west of Mosul, Nineveh’s provincial capital.

This event adds to Turkey’s ongoing military actions in northern Iraq, where it frequently conducts ground operations, airstrikes, and artillery bombardments, primarily in the Qandil Mountains—the PKK’s main base.

The PKK, designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has been engaged in a rebellion against the Turkish government for over 30 years.