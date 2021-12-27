The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

France Arrests Man Alleged To Have Helped Syria Produce Chemical Weapons
A man receives treatment after an alleged chlorine gas attack by the Syrian air force on the residential Saraqib neighborhood in the Idlib District in Syria on Feb. 4, 2018. (Mahmut Bekkur/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
France
Syria
arrest
Chemical Weapons

France Arrests Man Alleged To Have Helped Syria Produce Chemical Weapons

Marcy Oster
12/27/2021

French police have detained a French-Syrian man accused of providing to Syria the components needed to manufacture chemical weapons in the Arab country. The components were sent through the arrested man’s shipping company, the French news agency AFP reported, citing unnamed sources. The man, who was visiting France with his family, was arrested over the weekend in the south of France. He is being held on suspicion of “conspiracy to commit crimes against humanity, accessory to crimes against humanity and accessory to war crimes,” for assisting in the production of non-conventional weapons from the start of Syria’s civil war in 2011 until early 2018, an unnamed judicial source told AFP. Syria has denied using chemical weapons during its decade-long civil war, which has led to the death of nearly half a million people. It is the first time that someone has been investigated for supporting the Syrian army, according to the report.

