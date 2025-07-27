France Recognizes Palestinian State, But Does It Really Change Anything?

French President Emmanuel Macron surprised many by unilaterally announcing France’s recognition of a Palestinian state. While 144 other countries have made similar declarations — including Spain, Norway, Slovenia, and Ireland, all after October 7 — France is the first G7 nation to do so. That’s a significant symbolic step, but what does it mean on the ground?

The Media Line’s Maayan Hoffman explored the reactions and potential fallout from Macron’s move in her article, Can France Declare a Palestinian State Into Existence? Arsen Ostrovsky, an Israeli human rights attorney and head of the International Legal Forum, didn’t mince words: “You can recognize Palestine as a state, but that does not make it a state.”

According to international law, recognition alone doesn’t create statehood. For Palestine to qualify as a sovereign state, it must meet key criteria: defined borders, effective governance, and the ability to engage in formal diplomatic relations — all of which become even murkier if Hamas remains politically involved.

And there’s another issue that may not be helpful to Palestinians, at least materially; If Palestine is recognized as a full-fledged state, it could technically lose its refugee designation, which will likely affect its eligibility for funding from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Macron is expected to formalize the recognition at the UN General Assembly in September. But so far, his bold move hasn’t sparked a domino effect among other G7 countries. The US, UK, and Germany have all made clear they’re not on board, at least for now.

While France’s gesture is bold, its long-term impact remains uncertain.