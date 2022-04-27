The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

France, Saudi Arabia Announce Humanitarian Aid Fund for Lebanon
Mideast Daily News
France
Saudi Arabia
Lebanon
Humanitarian Aid
Financial Crisis

France, Saudi Arabia Announce Humanitarian Aid Fund for Lebanon

The Media Line Staff
04/27/2022

France and Saudi Arabia on Tuesday announced the creation of a $30 million joint development fund to support Lebanon, the French Embassy in Beirut said in a statement. The funds will provide emergency aid, including food and health care services, to the most vulnerable populations in Lebanon, and will support the main public hospital in the northern city of Tripoli. This includes cash aid benefitting around 7,500 people, as well as baby milk for families in need, the French Foreign Ministry said in a tweet. Lebanon has been suffering from a severe economic crisis, leading to the collapse of the local currency while plunging over 70% of the population into poverty.

