France to Its Citizens in Afghanistan: Happy Bastille Day, Leave the Country
Mideast Daily News
France
Afghanistan
Bastille Day

France to Its Citizens in Afghanistan: Happy Bastille Day, Leave the Country

Steven Ganot
07/14/2021

The French ambassador in Afghanistan, David Martinon, in a Bastille Day speech in Kabul, urged all French citizens to immediately leave the country due to the precarious security situation. He did not mince his words: “The Taliban loot, burn, destroy buildings and energy and communication networks. They indiscriminately detain and kill civilians and attack prisons. All of this demonstrates the Taliban’s utter contempt for the rule of law,” the ambassador said. The embassy, he said, was arranging a special evacuation flight that would depart on Saturday morning, “to allow the entire French community to return to France.” The flight will be free of charge. Martinon warned those who decide to stay in Afghanistan after July 17 that the embassy would “no longer be able to provide security for your departure.” The announcement comes as most US and allied NATO troops have already left the country and the rest are due to pull out in the coming days.

