Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Freed Americans Returned From Yemen in Prisoner Swap
US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien
Mideast Daily News
Houthis
United States
YEMEN
Hostage
prisoner exchange
Oman

Freed Americans Returned From Yemen in Prisoner Swap

Uri Cohen
10/15/2020

The White House on Wednesday announced the release of two American citizens held hostage in Yemen for several years, in what appears to be a triangular prison swap that included the release of some 240 of Yemen’s Houthi rebel group supporters held in neighboring Oman. According to an administration official quoted in The Wall Street Journal, Sandra Loli, a humanitarian worker seized three years ago, and Mikael Gidada, a businessman captured last year, were brought home along with the remains of a third American, Bilal Fateen. While the US didn’t expressly refer to the deal as a hostage exchange, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien did thank Saudi and Omani leaders “for their efforts” in facilitating the Americans’ release. According to Houthi officials, the 240 Yemenis released were detained for two years in Oman after having traveled there to receive medical treatment. The Houthis, an Iran-backed rebel group that overthrew the Sanaa government in an ongoing civil war, are battling a Saudi-led coalition of Gulf and Arab states looking to restore the previous regime.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.