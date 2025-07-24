Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Freedom and Democracy Don’t Just Happen
Felice Friedson hosts 'Facing the Middle East.' (Screenshot: The Media Line)

Freedom and Democracy Don’t Just Happen

Michael Friedson
07/24/2025

In case you haven’t noticed, the pace of requests for additional support from the nonprofit organizations you rely upon has picked up.

The message is an obvious one: you rely on us, and we rely on you. It’s a great system during good times, but it gets tested during challenging times. During wars, for instance. Take The Media Line, for example. In recent days, we have brought you exclusive coverage from the south Syrian front, speaking to a woman who watched gunmen, alleged to be forces loyal to the Syrian regime, murder family members, explaining who the parties are and what the shooting is all about.

Closer to the Middle East epicenter, we made the potential government upheavals in Israel understandable. Who is Yuli Edelstein? We’ve got a solid 25 years covering this well-known refusenik. And our readers know what a significant story it was when Mike Huckabee, America’s newly-appointed envoy to Israel, turned up in Ramallah speaking to the Palestinian Authority’s V.P. Hussein Al-Sheikh.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

We know you get it. And we do, too. It’s an honor to keep our fingers on the pulse of freedom and democracy in cooperation with such great readers, viewers, and listeners. Please make your generous, tax-deductible contributions to The Media Line at:  donate@themedialine.org

Mideast Daily News
Journalism
The Media Line
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods