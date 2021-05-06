French FM Flies to Failing Friend, Fixed on Forcing Formation of Functioning Forum  

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian arrived in Lebanon on Thursday for a series of urgent meetings with top officials, including President Michel Aoun, as Paris looks to nudge Beirut into finally forming a government and getting to work on resolving the ailing country’s economic woes. Prior to his visit, the top French diplomat on Wednesday warned he would deliver a “message of great firmness” to local political leaders, and revealed his government had already taken “national steps” aimed at pressuring adversarial Lebanese actors. The measures, which have yet to be made official, reportedly include barring entry into France of Lebanese officials who are intentionally hindering the formation of a government coalition. During his stay, Le Drian will also meet with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri who is aligned with the Hizbullah movement, considered a terror organization by the EU and US, and the largest obstacle on the path to a stable government. Lebanon, a former protectorate of France, has been mired over the past year in its worst economic and political crises since its civil war. Yet, international aid promised to Beirut by France and other countries is conditioned on the passage of financial reforms still stuck in parliament.