Friedson and Perry Discuss Potential Iran Strike and Qatargate on ILTV Insider

Felice Friedson, founder and president of The Media Line, joined the ILTV Insider webcast for a timely and charged discussion about the rising likelihood of a military strike on Iran, emphasizing both the urgency of Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and the broader threat posed by its regional proxies. She was joined by Dan Perry, former Middle East and Europe/Africa editor at the Associated Press, in a wide-ranging conversation moderated by ILTV’s Maayan Hoffman.

Friedson and Perry agreed on the danger of allowing Iran to advance unchecked, with both supporting the idea that military options may be necessary if diplomacy fails. But they differed on key questions—particularly the extent of Israel’s involvement. Friedson warned that US military action was unlikely to be unilateral and questioned how far the conflict might spread, while Perry cautioned that drawing in Israel could inflame regional tensions and advised that the US act alone if a strike occurs.

They also debated the efficacy of sanctions and the degree of Iranian public support for regime change. While Friedson pointed to past moments when economic pressure helped fuel dissent, Perry argued that the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal weakened trust without offering an alternative strategy.

The show’s second half turned to Qatargate, the alleged funneling of Qatari money into the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office. Friedson called for patience and due process, while Perry accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of undermining Israel’s institutions to deflect blame.

To hear both points of consensus and tension between these seasoned journalists—and to gain insight into one of the region’s most volatile moments—watch the full episode of ILTV Insider.