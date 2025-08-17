Friedson: Israel’s Water Know-How Could Be Iran’s Bridge to Peace

Tehran is running out of time—and water. In an urgent opinion piece, Felice Friedson writes that Iran’s greatest threat isn’t US or Israeli bombs but its collapsing water system. A blistering heat wave pushed temperatures to 122 degrees Fahrenheit, while rainfall has plunged 40% and government corruption fuels mismanagement. President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that without cooperation, there could be no water left in Damascus by fall. Experts like Nik Kowsar blame over-pumping, inefficient farming, and graft for leaving Iran dangerously parched.

President Donald Trump put it bluntly, calling Iran’s rulers “their corrupt water mafia” that enriches itself while rivers run dry. For ordinary Iranians, water tankers now line the streets, and even national holidays are being invented to slow consumption. The crisis threatens food security, economic stability, and the basic survival of millions.

Israel, Friedson argues, holds a key. Once plagued by shortages, Israel now produces 20% more water than it consumes, thanks to world-class desalination, wastewater recycling, and drip irrigation. Its expertise is already helping Jordan, the Palestinian Authority, and the UAE. The long-anticipated UAE-Israel-Jordan “water-for-energy” deal could set a model for cooperation once the Gaza war ends.

Iran, by contrast, pours billions into military budgets, even as sanctions force cutbacks. Friedson insists the country must flip its priorities: reform water policy, embrace international cooperation, and consider Israel’s proven solutions. Without such steps, Tehran faces not just unrest but a population literally flooding the streets for the resource that sustains life.

As Friedson concludes, nukes won’t save Iran. Clean water—and perhaps Israeli technology—might. Readers can find her full argument at The Media Line.