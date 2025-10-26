From Ceasefire Push to Lived Faith: ‘Facing the Middle East’ Tracks Diplomacy, Pulpits, and Memory

Felice Friedson opens episode 15 of Facing the Middle East with a bracing thank-you to President Donald Trump and his dealmakers for pushing a cease-fire plan “giving life back to hostages” and a “moment of relief and hope,” then pivots straight into what that means on the ground. Former Israeli Ambassador to Bahrain Eitan Na’eh tells Friedson normalization isn’t a headline; it’s a grind—built through delegations, cabinet calls, and an embassy that kept working even as war with Hamas forced temporary rotations. He walks through why Bahrain’s people-to-people track trails the United Arab Emirates—smaller market, asymmetric flights, caution with a new relationship—yet says trade should climb as guns fall quiet. Na’eh also looks back to his Turkey postings and still sees “potential” once conditions allow—proof that regional ties can pause, reset, and move forward again.

From diplomacy to pews and pulpits, Pastor Robert Stearns frames the moral contest as “modernity and coexistence” versus “barbarism,” urging American Christians to learn the region, travel, and teach. He describes pastors returning from Jerusalem and Tel Aviv as stronger voices at home—and a rising spiritual hunger among young Americans leaving the TikTok churn for community and meaning.

The episode closes with memory and evidence. Photographer Chen Schimmel, working alongside ZAKA volunteers, shares images from her book October 7th, Bearing Witness—including workers painstakingly cleaning a small shard of wood and metal turned killing tool. All proceeds go to soldiers living with trauma and post-trauma.

It’s a tight half-hour of diplomacy, faith, and first-person documentation—exactly the mix Friedson is known for. Watch the full program to hear Na’eh, Stearns, and Schimmel in their own words—and to catch Friedson’s through-line: what endures, what needs rebuilding, and what must never be forgotten.