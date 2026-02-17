From Combat Roles to ‘Baby Boom’: Women With PTSD Build New Paths Forward

In this installment of her Traumatech series, Maayan Hoffman reports from the ICAR (Israel’s Collective Action for Resilience) Summit, where one message cut through the policy talk: women in uniform are carrying trauma, and the system is still treating them like smaller versions of men.

The catalyst was personal. Aviv Shapira, the eldest daughter of Avital and Moti Shapira, was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in early 2023 after a grueling service that ended before the October 7 massacre and the war that followed. Watching their daughter struggle, her parents concluded the support on offer wasn’t built for her reality. Their answer became Arim Roshi (“I shall rise”), a community framework for women with combat-related PTSD that they planned to launch in 2024. October 7 accelerated everything; they opened early, aiming to create a space designed around women’s needs.

Avital Shapira said her daughter rejected existing options because they didn’t match what she needed. “We realized women’s needs are very different from men’s,” she said, arguing that mental health care should follow the same logic as gender-aware physical medicine. The gap matters because women are now deeply embedded in frontline work. Ynet recently reported that women were about 20% of the IDF’s combat forces during the recent war—more than 65,000 women—serving in border defense, counterintelligence, and other high-exposure units.

Arim Roshi is built on four pillars: community, therapeutic workshops (including movement, art, water-based, and equine therapy), personal guidance through bureaucracy and family strain, and research to track outcomes and generate data that currently isn’t robust. On the panel moderated by Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Dr. Michal Sela of NOGAFem warned that research on women fighters remains thin: “The information is lacking.”

The conversation widened beyond combatants. Dr. Inbal Shlomi described nationwide secondary trauma fueled by relentless exposure, while Agamit Gelb’s Inner Forces focuses on mothers and female relatives of fighters—an often invisible cohort. Her research with 400 mothers found that many experiencing trauma were dismissed as merely anxious, and about 20% had lost jobs under the strain.

The closing note was bracing but hopeful: Shapira said her daughter recently had her second child, and she sees signs of renewal even alongside lasting scars. For the full texture—data, voices, and the emerging ecosystem Hoffman is tracking—read Hoffman’s complete report.