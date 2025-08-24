Donate
Light Theme
Log In
From DHS Agent to Child Rescuer: Tim Ballard’s Battle in Syria
The Media Line's Felice Friedson interviews Tim Ballard, former special agent for the US Department of Homeland Security. (The Media Line)

From DHS Agent to Child Rescuer: Tim Ballard’s Battle in Syria

Steven Ganot
08/24/2025

Tim Ballard has made a career out of stepping into the world’s darkest corners, and in a gripping conversation with Felice Friedson of The Media Line, he describes his latest mission: rescuing children from the chaos of Syria. A former Homeland Security special agent once focused on child exploitation cases, Ballard has become a polarizing figure—admired by some as a fearless protector of the vulnerable and criticized by others for the controversies surrounding his work.

In Syria, Ballard says he witnessed horrors that he compares to his earlier experience confronting the Islamic State: children tossed from rooftops, families enslaved, and whole communities facing starvation. “Babies being thrown off of roofs, sex slave markets, 200 kids immediately disappear,” he recalled, insisting that his team will not look away. He told Friedson that his organization coordinates closely with the Israeli military and the Druze community, working village by village to understand who is being targeted and why.

Ballard’s passion is personal. He recounted holding a child who died in his arms, helping another girl who survived a bullet wound to her face, and being comforted by the smile of a rescued infant. “She’s telling me there’s hope,” he said. Despite legal battles and media scrutiny, he insists he will not abandon the mission: “Kids shouldn’t be raped. Kids shouldn’t be beheaded.”

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

This is a raw, emotional account from a man determined to keep rescuing children no matter the personal cost. Read Friedson’s full report and watch the complete interview for an unflinching look at the human toll of Syria’s war—and the unlikely rescuer who refuses to walk away.

Mideast Daily News
Druze
Felice Friedson
Israel
Syria
Tim Ballard
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods