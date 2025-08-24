From DHS Agent to Child Rescuer: Tim Ballard’s Battle in Syria

Tim Ballard has made a career out of stepping into the world’s darkest corners, and in a gripping conversation with Felice Friedson of The Media Line, he describes his latest mission: rescuing children from the chaos of Syria. A former Homeland Security special agent once focused on child exploitation cases, Ballard has become a polarizing figure—admired by some as a fearless protector of the vulnerable and criticized by others for the controversies surrounding his work.

In Syria, Ballard says he witnessed horrors that he compares to his earlier experience confronting the Islamic State: children tossed from rooftops, families enslaved, and whole communities facing starvation. “Babies being thrown off of roofs, sex slave markets, 200 kids immediately disappear,” he recalled, insisting that his team will not look away. He told Friedson that his organization coordinates closely with the Israeli military and the Druze community, working village by village to understand who is being targeted and why.

Ballard’s passion is personal. He recounted holding a child who died in his arms, helping another girl who survived a bullet wound to her face, and being comforted by the smile of a rescued infant. “She’s telling me there’s hope,” he said. Despite legal battles and media scrutiny, he insists he will not abandon the mission: “Kids shouldn’t be raped. Kids shouldn’t be beheaded.”

This is a raw, emotional account from a man determined to keep rescuing children no matter the personal cost. Read Friedson’s full report and watch the complete interview for an unflinching look at the human toll of Syria’s war—and the unlikely rescuer who refuses to walk away.