From Euphoria to Uncertainty: Are the Abraham Accords at Risk?

The Abraham Accords, once hailed as a game changer for the Middle East, are now facing the toughest stress test yet. With the United Arab Emirates warning that potential annexation of the West Bank could threaten economic and diplomatic ties with Israel, questions swirl about whether the five-year-old agreement is built for resilience—or destined to cool into the kind of “cold peace” Israel knows from its relations with Egypt and Jordan.

In his article 5 Years on, the Abraham Accords Risk Freezing Into ‘Cold Peace’, Gabriel Colodro of The Media Line writes that two years of war in Gaza and direct confrontation with Iran have reshaped the regional landscape, raising doubts over whether the accords can still deliver the prosperity and stability once promised. At a Tel Aviv conference marking the anniversary, speakers split between optimism and alarm.

Hadas Lorber of the Institute for National Security Studies, a former US National Security Council director, stressed that Washington still views the accords as a cornerstone. “Decision-makers in Washington are the same ones who actually brought this thing together,” she said, adding that Saudi Arabia remains the ultimate prize for both American and Israeli leaders.

Others were less confident. Analyst Yoel Guzansky warned that public opposition to normalization in the Gulf now reaches 90–95 percent, heightening the risk of ties stagnating into a cold peace. Still, he noted that security cooperation is booming, with Israeli defense exports to the region expected to reach $2 billion in 2024.

Former officials noted that unlike in past crises, the UAE and Bahrain have not cut ties. Daily flights to Dubai and ongoing business deals highlight how far normalization has advanced. Yet experts caution that goodwill is fragile, and Gulf states can always shop for technology elsewhere if Israeli firms don’t prove staying power.

As one participant put it, “The Accords have not died. They matured.” The euphoria of 2020 is gone, replaced by hard-edged pragmatism—and the hope that pragmatism doesn’t turn into ice.