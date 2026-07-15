From Jerusalem to Suva, Fiji-Israel Ties Enter a New Era

Fiji and Israel are separated by more than 9,000 miles, but their governments are rapidly closing the political distance. With each country now operating an embassy in the other’s capital, leaders in Suva are presenting the relationship as one of Fiji’s most consequential diplomatic partnerships.

Felice Friedson traces how religious conviction, shared strategic interests, peacekeeping service, and practical cooperation have converged to produce an alliance that carries far more weight than the countries’ size might suggest.

Fiji opened its embassy in Jerusalem in September 2025, joining a small group of governments willing to locate their diplomatic missions in the city despite the international dispute over its status. Israel followed in June 2026 by opening an embassy in Suva, its first resident mission in the South Pacific nation and a base intended to strengthen engagement across the Pacific islands.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka described Israel’s arrival as a defining moment in bilateral relations. He linked Fiji’s support for Israel to the country’s Christian identity, its interpretation of biblical history, and its belief that friendship should be demonstrated through political action rather than polite statements alone.

That affinity is not merely theological. Fijian soldiers have served for decades in United Nations peacekeeping forces along Israel’s borders and elsewhere in the Middle East. Rabuka himself served as a peacekeeper in the region before entering politics, giving the relationship a personal dimension.

The partnership also promises tangible benefits. Israeli expertise in agriculture, water management, health, emergency response, cybersecurity, and climate resilience could help Fiji confront food-security pressures and increasingly destructive natural disasters. Israel, in turn, gains a reliable diplomatic partner in a region where Pacific countries hold the same United Nations voting power as far larger states.

The opening of the Israeli Embassy was followed by the launch of a parliamentary friendship group backed by the Israel Allies Foundation. Participants framed the initiative as a way to turn goodwill into legislative, diplomatic, and development cooperation.

Friedson’s report shows how a relationship rooted in faith has evolved into a serious foreign-policy partnership—and why Fiji may become Israel’s gateway to a strategically important region too often treated as an afterthought.