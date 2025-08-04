From Loss to Lifeline: Tamra Tragedy Inspires Emergency Shelter App

On June 15, during the recent war with Iran, a missile struck a home in the northern Arab town of Tamra, killing four women from the same family. The tragedy shed light upon the lack of protection in Arab towns and became the catalyst for Harmony SOS, an emergency shelter locator now used by tens of thousands across Israel.

In Inspired by Lack of Protection in Arab Towns, New App Helps All Israelis Find Nearby Shelters, The Media Line’s Giorgia Valente describes how Arab Israeli software engineer Mahdi Kabaha, along with Basel Murad, Basel Boulos, and Nadine Rohana, acted quickly to prevent similar losses. Within seven hours, they launched a site directing users—Jewish or Arab—to the nearest safe space, whether public, private, or reinforced. In just two days, over 1,100 shelters had been verified; today, more than 1,400 are listed in Arabic, English, and Hebrew.

The app has already saved lives. One woman caught on the road during an air raid found shelter in Tamra thanks to the platform. The team also offers free legal help for those seeking war damage compensation.

Harmony SOS remains, at its core, a memorial to a tragedy—and a reminder of the cost when preparation comes too late.