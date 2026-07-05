From Rabat to Islamabad, Leaders Mark America’s 250th Anniversary

The Media Line Staff rounds up a diplomatic birthday party with a Middle Eastern guest list, as leaders from Israel, the Gulf, North Africa, the Levant, South Asia, the Caucasus, and the Kurdish region of Iraq congratulated the United States and President Donald Trump on July 4 and America’s 250th anniversary.

The messages were not just polite fireworks and flag emojis. They offered a tour of Washington’s regional relationships, with each capital using the semiquincentennial to praise its own version of partnership with the US. In Jerusalem, Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited the US Embassy and handed US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee a letter for President Trump and the American people. Herzog called American independence “one of the greatest moments in history,” praised the US as “a beacon of liberty,” and thanked President Trump for his support for Israel’s security and efforts to bring hostages home. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu added his own message, calling the US “the greatest force for freedom that the modern world has known.”

Across the Gulf, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum framed the occasion around strategic partnership, stability, and prosperity. Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent congratulations through the Saudi Foreign Ministry, while Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi offered greetings and called for expanded cooperation.

The anniversary also drew messages from unexpected or delicate diplomatic corners. Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa congratulated President Trump and said the “new Syria” seeks relations with Washington based on mutual respect. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised President Trump’s “vital contribution to peace in South Asia.” Moroccan King Mohammed VI used the milestone to recall Morocco’s early recognition of US independence and President Trump’s recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over its Sahara.

Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Azerbaijan, and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani also joined in, each placing the US relationship inside its own national story. Bahrain lit Manama in American colors; Oman hosted a reception tracing ties back to 1833.

Read the full roundup for a useful snapshot of how regional governments are using America’s 250th birthday to signal friendship, memory, gratitude, and geopolitical priorities.