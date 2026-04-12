From Tehran, a Photographer Captures Women, War, and Survival

In this striking dispatch from Tehran, Omid Habibinia brings readers into a city under bombardment through the eyes of fine art photographer Maryam Saeedpoor, whose images of women during wartime turn fear, grief, and endurance into a visual record of survival. Her photographs, created during the 40-day war, stand apart from the usual images of shattered buildings and burning streets. They show the emotional life of a city under attack, where ordinary people are trapped in violence they did not choose and cannot escape.

Saeedpoor first became known for her work during the 2022 “Woman, Life, Freedom” uprising, when her photography captured feminism and daily life in Iran’s urban middle class. Now, in a grim new chapter, she has used that same artistic eye to document Tehran under fire. She told The Media Line that she stayed in the city as bombs fell, even inviting volunteers to her home so she could photograph them embracing as explosions shook the skyline. From the rooftop, she watched smoke rise over the capital and turned those moments into art born in real time.

What gives the story its force is the mix of intimacy and danger. Saeedpoor does not romanticize war. She says plainly that she hates it and rejects the idea that freedom can be won through destruction. Born during the Iran-Iraq war, she had known war mostly as memory. Now, she says, it has become part of daily life, with all its terror, noise, and loss.

Habibinia also places her work in a broader Iranian reality. Independent photographers have faced censorship, threats, arrest, and exile for years. During the latest war, only photographers tied to state institutions, or approved to work with foreign agencies, were able to publish conventional news images. That vacuum gave added weight to Saeedpoor’s anti-war photographs, which appeared on Instagram while much of Iran’s public sphere remained tightly controlled.

Near the end of the piece, Habibinia shows why these images matter: They are not only photographs of war, but also a record of what people tried to hold onto while everything around them was coming apart. Read the full article and watch the video report.

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