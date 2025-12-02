Donate
From Tents to Textbooks: Gaza’s Youth Refuse to Give Up
Al-Azhar University student Sara Ahmed Basal speaks to The Media Line, Gaza City. (Screenshot: The Media Line)

From Tents to Textbooks: Gaza’s Youth Refuse to Give Up

Steven Ganot
12/02/2025

University life in Gaza has become an act of defiance against war, rubble, and uncertainty. In his report for The Media Line, Ahmed Abd al-Salam walks readers through Al-Azhar University’s battered campus, where students step over cracked concrete and past shattered facades to reclaim a future that the conflict nearly erased. Two years into the war and under a fragile ceasefire shaped by President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan and the UN Security Council, the guns are quieter but nothing feels settled. Hamas still holds onto its weapons, Israel still demands security guarantees, and ordinary Gazans are left to improvise a way forward.

Inside lecture halls that survived the bombing, young people insist on studying architecture, information technology, and dentistry. Architecture student Sara Ahmed Basal talks about finishing high school in a tent and now wanting to help rebuild a city in ruins. Another student, Sama Ahmad, fought through displacement, hunger, and spotty internet to score 95% and switch to information technology “to raise the name of Palestine.” For dentistry student Muhammad, staying in Gaza to finish his degree—despite destroyed clinics and arrested doctors—is a gamble on the possibility of a normal life close to his family.

Outside the university, frustrations grow over the Trump plan, opaque negotiations, and dueling visions for Gaza’s governance. Some residents reject any foreign administration; others argue that reconstruction and political revival will be impossible without coordinated international support alongside the Palestinian Authority. Families in tent camps describe mud, flooding, and the fear their children will know nothing else.

Abd al-Salam’s piece stitches these voices together into a portrait of a society suspended between exhaustion and resolve. To grasp how Gazans weigh textbooks against tents, and hope against hard reality, readers will want to read the full story and watch the video report.

