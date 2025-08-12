From the Front Lines to the Family Table: Life After Israel’s Longest Reserve Stints

In a country where the battlefield can be less than an hour’s drive from the living room, coming home from war is never simple. In her deeply human report for The Media Line, Maayan Hoffman tells the story of Israeli reservists like Jason and Itay, whose months in uniform have reshaped their families as much as themselves. Jason spent 200 days as a combat soldier; Itay, 300. Both returned to children who didn’t quite understand why Dad was gone—and sometimes weren’t sure he wouldn’t vanish again.

Homecomings, Hoffman writes, aren’t always joyful. The shift from battlefield to bedtime stories is jarring. Soldiers grapple with post-traumatic stress disorder, nightmares, and guilt for not being present—while partners left behind face solo parenting, postpartum depression, and the constant fear of losing a loved one. And the strain spills over: Researchers from Hebrew University found that a parent’s emotional burnout can directly affect their children’s mental health.

Noa Cahana-Buskila of Enosh – The Israeli Mental Health Association sees the results every day: youth struggling with sadness, fear, self-harm, and distrust. Some distance themselves from a parent in uniform to soften the blow if the worst happens. Others take on adult responsibilities before their time. Yet, there’s resilience too—Enosh has seen a 22% rise in young people referring friends for help, proof that hope still circulates.

Itay tells Hoffman he tries to frame the sacrifice as part of Israel’s history, teaching his daughters that they, too, are part of this era’s story. It’s an uplifting thread in a narrative woven with worry, loss, and grit—one worth reading in full for its honesty and urgency.